Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.