East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of EWBC opened at $38.36 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.