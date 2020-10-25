Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.