Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.58. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 19,784 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

