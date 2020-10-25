eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.79 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

