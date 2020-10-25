Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.80. Eden Research shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 183,139 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and a PE ratio of -12.57.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

