Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $70.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Edison International by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Edison International by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 1,849,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

