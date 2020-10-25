Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

NYSE:EW opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

