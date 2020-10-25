Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.83

Shares of Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.83 and traded as high as $184.80. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $184.80, with a volume of 6,740 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.83.

In other Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) news, insider Paul Goodson purchased 19,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £39,878 ($52,100.86).

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

