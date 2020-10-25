Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.