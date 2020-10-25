Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ELEEF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

