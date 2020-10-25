Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

TSE EFN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.23.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.