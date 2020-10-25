Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives GBX 95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95 ($1.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.99). 1,321,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,790. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of $448.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.74.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.