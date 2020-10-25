Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $5.15. Eltek shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 12,503 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

