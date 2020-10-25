Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

EIG stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17.

Get Employers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.