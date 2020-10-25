Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.49. Encision shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

