Energycoin Trading Up 20.1% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $301,989.82 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

