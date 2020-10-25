Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,514.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,452.63. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

