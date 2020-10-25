Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

EQBK opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $7,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

