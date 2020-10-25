Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

