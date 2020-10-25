Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $133.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

