Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Evergy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,504,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

EVRG opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

