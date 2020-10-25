Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Critical Contrast

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Tauriga Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 9.12 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 23.82 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exactus and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70%

Summary

Exactus beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

