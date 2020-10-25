Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $7.85. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 9,426 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of $310.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$70.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.07%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

