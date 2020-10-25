Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Exelon by 40.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 42,407 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 53,409 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 144,727 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,748. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.