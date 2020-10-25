Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

