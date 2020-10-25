Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

