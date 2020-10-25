Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.