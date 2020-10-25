F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 77.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 103.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 1,006,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 302.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 657,186 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 552,514 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

