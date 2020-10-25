Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

