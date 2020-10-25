Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $2.00. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,111,552 shares trading hands.

FNMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

