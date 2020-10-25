Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Acorn International (OTCMKTS:ATV) Critical Review

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Acorn International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International 20.60% 12.93% 10.73% Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acorn International and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorn International and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $37.49 million 1.39 $9.84 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$49.76 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Summary

Acorn International beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2019, it operated 71 service centers and 896 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

