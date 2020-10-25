Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

