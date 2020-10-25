Field & Main Bank Buys 3,530 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

