Field & Main Bank Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

