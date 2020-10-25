Field & Main Bank Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.0% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

