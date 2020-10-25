Field & Main Bank Sells 10,450 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

