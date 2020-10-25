Field & Main Bank Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.