Field & Main Bank Sells 718 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $207,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

