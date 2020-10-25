Field & Main Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

MCD stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

