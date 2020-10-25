Financial Contrast: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) versus SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SMTC has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMTC and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.83% 20.56% 3.99% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of SMTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of SMTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMTC and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $372.51 million 0.27 -$5.99 million $0.27 13.33 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.59

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than SMTC. SMTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SMTC and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Key Tronic beats SMTC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the test and measurement, retail and payment systems, telecom, networking and communications, medical, industrial, power and clean technology, semiconductor, and defense and aerospace market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

