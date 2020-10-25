Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.