FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.95 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $8.95 million and $1.03 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00039957 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 722,328,301 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.