First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

