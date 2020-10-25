First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.25

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.63. First National shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2,045 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period. First National makes up approximately 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

