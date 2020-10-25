Flamingo Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

