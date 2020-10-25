Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FLDM has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $11,657,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $5,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 669,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

