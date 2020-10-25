FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for FMC Corp for the third quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides in North and Latin America is likely to support its sales in 2020. Moreover, the company should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. The acquisition of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp is also committed to boost shareholders’ value. However, it faces headwinds from unfavorable currency translation and higher costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Higher costs will hurt revenues and margins in 2020. Unfavorable currency is also expected to impact FMC Corp's results in 2020. High debt level is another matter of concern.”

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.