Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 17,300 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

NYSE:YUM opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

