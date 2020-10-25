Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

SNPS stock opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $232.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.